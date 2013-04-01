April 01, 2013

Spring is here!

Well, for half of the globe, anyway. My apologies to the other half. Enjoy your autumn.

Download this free issue (PDF)!

Please enjoy this issue (PDF). It's free as always but still constrained by all the moroseness that is necessary for proper photographic journalism.
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)