The 2nd most austere, free, online monthly magazine on photography.
April 01, 2013
Spring is here!
Well, for half of the globe, anyway. My apologies to the other half. Enjoy your autumn.
Download this free issue (PDF)!
Please enjoy
this issue (PDF)
. It's free as always but still constrained by all the moroseness that is necessary for proper photographic journalism.
Labels:
DadaDoDo
,
Gossen Lunasix 3
,
review
,
self-portraits
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment