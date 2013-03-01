So close, so far

March is award season. I was thrilled and flattered to be nominated for this year's Grave Photo Journalism Award ("Gravy") for 2013. I just got the results and I'm sorry, so sorry, to report that we didn't win. We're still the second most austere, free, online photography magazine. But we have high hopes for Gravy 2014. Go SPS!
I'm sure your disappointment is as debilitating as mine. To console you, here's the latest issue (PDF)
. Let me know
if it makes you feel better.
No comments:
Post a Comment