|Download this free issue (PDF)!
February 23, 2014
Mixed media
"Mixed media" is what artists say when they recycle old material. While throwing fuel on the cheapskate vs tree-hugger flame war, you can read the latest issue (PDF).
Labels: calendar, real estate, Sharpie
January 13, 2014
Oh, the weather outside is frightful
It’s a cold January this year. Staying inside makes a man look inside himself. And talk to himself. And make his roommates nervous. Here’s the result (PDF).
Labels: winter, Zen rock garden
December 01, 2013
Become a better, smarter photographer
SPS is announcing another innovation, this time in earnest education. The articles in this free issue (PDF) cover self-improvement and art history. Now is your chance to excel to be 2nd-best, just like SERIOUS Photo Stuff.
Labels: art history, birthday, high resolution
November 01, 2013
Rare collector's edition
Another first! The SPS collector's edition. The only one ever issued, available for download (PDF).
Due to limits in our budget (you get what you pay for), we cannot offer rich leather upholstery, burled walnut veneers, or German engineering. But that doesn't matter to Troy Colby. He makes interesting art from a minimum of materials. Find out more in this month's interview.
Labels: interview, potato, Troy Colby
October 01, 2013
New guest columnist
You can read his advice in this month's issue (PDF).
Labels: bromine, Edward L. Wilson, sound
September 01, 2013
Looking forward, looking back
Already nine months of morose photographic journalism. Surely a historic first. In this issue (PDF), we look at the history of the medium and reasons to celebrate it.
August 01, 2013
Product review
We strive to be 2nd best. So this time we've attempted another virtual coup against the photographic brotherhood with our 2nd product review! Unlike our competitors, we did not copy and paste a press release. No, instead we've produced an incisive, untrifling critique, a beacon in photographic pretend journalism.
A review of this month's episode
This month's issue (PDF) starts off strongly with an interview of Andrzej Maciejewski, creator of After Notman. However, the other articles don't have the same depth or insight, leaving this reviewer to daydream about going outside on a pretty August day, perhaps with a camera in his hand. Even though this issue is free, caveat emptor.
Labels: Andrzej Maciejewski, bicycles, interview, potato, ZPAF
