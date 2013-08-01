|Download this free issue (PDF)!
We strive to be 2nd best. So this time we've attempted another virtual coup against the photographic brotherhood with our 2nd product review! Unlike our competitors, we did not copy and paste a press release. No, instead we've produced an incisive, untrifling critique, a beacon in photographic pretend journalism.
A review of this month's episode
This month's issue (PDF) starts off strongly with an interview of Andrzej Maciejewski, creator of After Notman. However, the other articles don't have the same depth or insight, leaving this reviewer to daydream about going outside on a pretty August day, perhaps with a camera in his hand. Even though this issue is free, caveat emptor.
No comments:
Post a Comment