January 01, 2013

First issue!

SERIOUS Photo Stuff Cover
Download this free issue (PDF)!
Here's the first issue (PDF) of SERIOUS Photo Stuff, a new photography magazine. It's free (as in beer). Download it, look at it on your tablet or mobile, print it, leave a copy in the waiting area at your dentist's office. Knock yourself out.

What's my angle for this new photo magazine? Sadly, the serious angles are already taken. Come on, you can't throw a brick at a magazine stand or YouTube without hitting an occupied angle. It's a challenge: I can't promise that you can quit your day job or even moonlight. I can't charge you money for regurgitated press releases. I can't sniff new gear while opening the packaging. I'm not a professional. I'm not an expert.

But I do like photography art and photography gear. I like the things that I learn about them and what I do because of them. I'm sharing this with you so I hope you find it entertaining and informative.

Besides, I lost a bet and now I have to do this.
