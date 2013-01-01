First issue!

|Download this free issue (PDF)!
What's my angle for this new photo magazine? Sadly, the serious angles are already taken. Come on, you can't throw a brick at a magazine stand or YouTube without hitting an occupied angle. It's a challenge: I can't promise that you can quit your day job or even moonlight. I can't charge you money for regurgitated press releases. I can't sniff new gear while opening the packaging. I'm not a professional. I'm not an expert.
But I do like photography art and photography gear. I like the things that I learn about them and what I do because of them. I'm sharing this with you so I hope you find it entertaining and informative.
Besides, I lost a bet and now I have to do this.
